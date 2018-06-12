Quantcast

Jake McCarthy Signs with Arizona Diamondbacks

Posted: Updated:
Jake McCarthy agreed to terms with Arizona Jake McCarthy agreed to terms with Arizona
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Jake McCarthy made it official Tuesday, signing with Major League baseball team Arizona.

The Diamondbacks took McCarthy in last week's MLB draft 39th overall.

McCarthy finished his junior season with a .329 batting average, seven doubles and 12 RBI after playing in just 20 games with the Cavaliers.

He missed six weeks of the season due to a wrist injury.

  • Jake McCarthy Signs with Arizona DiamondbacksMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story