New Zoning Requirements Passed for Parking at Friendship Court

Charlottesville Planning Commission
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Along with voting on a special-use permit for Dairy Central, the Charlottesville Planning Commission also made some changes in the zoning requirements for parking at public housing sites.

The changes would allow more flexibility for parking in the future, as low-income housing complexes continue to grow.

Planners only passed the new zoning amendments for Friendship Court.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

