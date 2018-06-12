Central Virginia Voters Cast Ballots for 6th and 7th District Candidates

Central Virginia voters turned out to the polls on Tuesday, June 12, to cast their votes for representatives in primary elections.

Voters chose Abigail Spanberger to represent 7th District Democrats in November.

Spanberger took the Democrat primary by a wide margin in the district that includes Louisa and Orange counties. The former federal law enforcement officer received more than 73 percent of the vote to Daniel Ward's 26 percent.

Her next step is to face off against Republican incumbent Dave Brat in November.

In the 6th District, which covers the Shenandoah Valley, Jennifer Lewis beat out three other contenders.

Lewis is the president of Friends of Augusta, an anti-Atlantic Coast Pipeline group, and she took the 6th District with over 48 percent of the vote.

Her opponent now is Ben Cline, who’s running as the Republican candidate after long-time Congressman Bob Goodlatte announced his retirement last year.