Reports of Shots Fired in Staunton Under Investigation

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Monday, June 11, 2018 at approximately 2:05 PM, deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to 222 Jefferson Hwy, Staunton (Sleep Inn) for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival deputies determined that a firearm had been discharged inside a room on the second floor. An examination of the scene revealed that an unknown caliber bullet penetrated the rooms door, crossed the hallway, and entered the door of an adjacent, unoccupied, room. After penetrating the second door, the bullet fragmented. No injuries were reported.

The matter is under investigation, and no arrests have been made with respect to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.