Augusta Sheriff's Office Looking for Missing Greenville Man

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Greenville man.

Keith T. Whitmore was reported missing by family members. He was last seen in the Greenville area, by an acquaintance, approximately one or two months ago.

Whitmore is a 48 year old white male, 5’10” tall, and weights approximately 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Whitmore within the last two months, or have information about his current whereabouts, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.