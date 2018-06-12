Dairy Central Developers Requesting Special-Use Permit

A project known as Dairy Central is set to go in front of the Charlottesville Planning Commission on Tuesday evening.

The mixed-use development includes affordable housing options and is planned to be on the site of the former milk processing plant on Grady Avenue.

Developers are seeking approval from the commission on Tuesday, June 12, for a special-use permit. They are also requesting permission to increase the building's height from 50 to 65 feet.

The public meeting is taking place at 5:30 p.m. in Charlottesville City Council Chambers.