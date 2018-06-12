HPD: Victim May Have been Thrown from Truck Following Stabbing

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department is assisting another law enforcement agency with an aggravated assault. On June 12, at approximately 8:20 a.m. officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sully Drive for an individual with stab wounds.

The 21-year old, male victim was transported by Pegasus Ambulance to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. The stabbing reportedly occurred earlier in the morning in Frederick County and the victim was apparently thrown out of a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Sully Drive, just east of Interstate 81.

Investigators are looking for a green 2-door pickup truck, possibly a Ford, with West Virginia plates that was occupied by two males.

HPD is assisting the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).