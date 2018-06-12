Drivers' Ed. Track at AHS May Be Replaced by New After-School Center

The drivers’ education track at Albemarle High School (AHS) could be undergoing some changes soon.

The track is currently located between Jack Jouett Middle School and AHS. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors may allow the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia to build an after-school center in its place.

"This is a proposal. The potential down side is that it would displace the driving range, which is a very popular program for our Albemarle County students," said incoming-Superintendent Matthew Haas.

If the center is approved, the driving course gets moved elsewhere. One idea is to put it behind the middle school. Haas believes this could allow for a more modern course that could accommodate more than just cars.

Some instructors say they would want to see testing for other driving skills too: "People can work on their commercial licenses, their bus licenses, emergency vehicles," Karen Waters-Wicks listed.

They say getting state vehicles involved could generate revenue.

"We could really blow it out, and do a really state-of-the-art facility," said Waters-Wicks

The goal is to meet the needs for more after-school programs, but also to make sure a proper drivers education course exists.

"The difficult thing is just trying to figure out what program will serve the most students in the best way," Haas said.