Carly Kempler

Orange County Launches Summer Food Service Program
Orange County Public Schools kicked off its free meal program Friday, June 15. The program offers free meals to kids aged 18 and younger at locations all over the county.Full Story
Charlottesville School Board Recognizing Historic Students, New Scholarship
The Charlottesville School Board is recognizing a dozen ground-breaking students. The Charlottesville Twelve were the first African-American students to attend the city's integrated schools in 1959.Full Story
App Developed at UVA Improving HIV Care, Study Finds
Researchers at the University of Virginia Health System say an app designed to help those with HIV manage their illness is leading to healthier patients.Full Story
