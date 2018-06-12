Carly Kempler joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2018 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Maryland.

During her years as a Terp, Carly was a reporter for Capital News Service, the university's award-winning, student-run station. Her reporting took her across the state and all over Capitol Hill and D.C.

Her passion for journalism began in high school when she worked for her school's paper. In college Carly also worked as a senior staff writer and editor for the university's independent newspaper, The Diamondback.

Additionally, Carly spent her senior year at Maryland interning and working for NBC4, DC's top local news station, as a production assistant and field producer.

When she's not behind the viewfinder or searching for stories, you can find Carly at a good sushi restaurant or exploring Charlottesville's downtown farmer's market.

Carly is originally from Maryland, and she's excited to call Charlottesville her home away from home.

To contact Carly or share your story ideas, you can email her at ckempler@nbc29.com, follow her on Twitter @CarlyKempler or visit her Facebook page.