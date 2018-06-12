PVCC Gets Funding for Higher Paying Jobs and Adult Beverage Exports Programs

Delegate Steven Landes Press Release:

RICHMOND, VA – Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and Member of the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia), today announced GO Virginia has approved $249,472 in funding for Region 9 to Piedmont Virginia Community College. Delegate Landes voted in favor of the funding approved for Region 9, as well as $200,000 in funding approved for Blue Ridge Community College in Region 8.

“I am pleased to announce Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) will be receiving $249,472 in GO Virginia funding for Crafting Higher Paying Jobs and Adult Beverage Exports. This funding will enable PVCC to establish a program in conjunction with Germanna Community College to train individuals in wine and cider making, craft brewing, and distilling, providing job opportunities in the growing adult beverage manufacturing sector,” said Landes. “The Piedmont Region is home to a vast number of exceptional wineries, craft breweries, and distillers. This project represents a great opportunity to spur growth of the adult beverage industry in the region. Endeavors like these are why I have been an ardent supporter of GO Virginia and a great testament to the benefits of private/public partnerships to invigorate Virginia’s economy.”

The proposed project will create a program through PVCC and Germanna Community College to train candidates in wine and cider making, craft brewing, and distilling. This program will establish a career pathway in the adult beverage manufacturing sector and will help to facilitate the scale-up of this growing industry cluster for the region. GO Virginia funds will be used for building renovations, equipment purchases, curriculum development, licensing fees, and travel. Nelson and Madison Counties provided the local match for this project.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

About GO Virginia

GO Virginia is an initiative by Virginia’s senior business leaders to foster private-sector growth and job creation through state incentives for regional collaboration by business, education, and government. The Growth & Opportunity Board, responsible for awarding allotted funds to relevant projects, oversees Regional Councils, who submit project ideas to the Board for approval. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development supports the administrative aspects of both these entities, and the GO Virginia Foundation supports these efforts through education about best practices and advocacy. Learn more at www.govirginia.org.