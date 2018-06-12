Trial Rescheduled for 4th Man Charged in Market St. Garage Beating

The fourth man charged in connection to the beating of DeAndre Harris is now slated to stand trial a few weeks later than previously scheduled.

Tuesday, June 12, a judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court granted a request for Taylor Watkins Davis' three-day jury trial to be moved from July 16 to September 17.

A pre-trial motions hearing is now set for July 18.

The Florida man faces one count of malicious wounding for his alleged involvement in a violent incident inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017. Daniel Patrick Borden, Jacob Scott Goodwin, and Alex Michael Ramos have all been found guilty for their role in the mob-like attack on Harris.

Davis was not in court Tuesday, but he is expected to go before a judge and jury in the future.