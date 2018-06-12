Live Arts Holding 2nd Annual Day of Giving

Charlottesville’s Live Arts is hosting its second annual Day of Giving.

The 24-hour fundraising event got underway Tuesday, June 12. Producers are hoping to raise $25,000 this year.

"We thought that was a good goal to have, because that frees us up to then make… to put other funds towards other things at Live Arts, like costumes and pizza for volunteers, and all the things that we need to keep volunteers happy," said Bree Luck.

Every donation made to the theater by midnight will be matched.

Donations can be made through the Day of Giving Facebook page, the Live Arts website, and in-person at 123 East Water Street.

Live Arts will kick off its 28th season in October with the musical Ragtime.