IIHS Researchers Measure Side Protection in SUVs for Front Passengers

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in Greene County recently conducted new crash tests for midsize sport utility vehicles.

Researchers put the SUVs through crashes where part of the vehicle's front end hit a five-foot tall rigid barrier at 40 mph.

Six out of the eight vehicles tested came out with either good or acceptable ratings.

The "front overlap" test resulted in "acceptable" scores for the 2018 Toyota Highlander, Nissan Pathfinder, and Honda Pilot.

Vehicles with "good scores" were the 2018 GMC Acadia and the 20-18 Volkswagen Atlas, with a top safety pick plus award for the 2019 Kia Sorento.

The two vehicles with poor ratings are the 2018 Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

IIHS says the tests indicate automakers should work harder for crash protection for both drivers and passengers.