Update: Corey Stewart Wins Republican Nomination for Senate

Virginia primary voters have chosen Corey Stewart to represent the Republican Party in November's Senate race.

On Tuesday, June 12, voters set out to the polls to narrow their three options down to one.

The three Republicans battling for the nomination were Stewart, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Nick Freitas, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and E.W. Jackson, a minister from Chesapeake.

Stewart, a devoted Trump supporter, beat out Freitas by a narrow margin with nearly 45 percent of the vote. Freitas finished about 5,000 votes behind Stewart with close to 43 percent. Jackson received about 12 percent of the vote.

"It could mean that we are going to hear a lot more about Confederate monuments, about how Tim Kaine is an ultra liberal," says Geoff Skelley of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. "Stewart is going to try to make that case to the voters, I don't know if the voters are going to believe."

However, polling locations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County reported low turnout rates among registered voters.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, about 430 active registered voters in Charlottesville had taken part in the primary election. That comes out to almost 1.5 percent of total registered voters in the city.

In Albemarle County, a reported 3.19 percent of registered voters had participated in the Republican primary election for the U.S. Senate.

Stewart now faces incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine in November's election.