Chief Baxter Discusses Role of Fire Department at NAACP Meeting

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter discussed community safety during the NAACP's monthly meeting at Buford Middle School on Monday, June 11.

Chief Baxter says the department adds value to the community by serving people from all different walks of life in many different ways.

He says it's important for the community to know that the department is about a lot more than just fighting fires.

"The fact is that every single Charlottesville firefighter is trained, at a minimum, at the EMT level,” says Baxter. “So, it really is the quickest way to get trained medical personnel on the scene anywhere in the city as quickly as possible."

Chief Baxter says firefighters are also trained to handle hazardous materials and search and rescue operations, in addition to helping the community through public education.