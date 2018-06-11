Crews Busy Clearing Storm Damage in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Crews in and around Charlottesville and Albemarle County have been busy cleaning from Sunday's storm, which knocked down tree branches, limbs, and more.

The city, and much of the surrounding area, experienced a heavy downpour Sunday, June 10. Lightning, as well as spots of hail, only added to the damage.

“We've been here for three years, and all these trees have been here for 80 or longer, and we've never seen anything quite like this,” said Roslyn Farms Owner Richard Fox.

Van Yahres Tree Service Sales Manager Thomas Taylor says that this time of year has been overwhelming: "It’s tough. We have to provide proper scheduling, and proper timelines for people to get the work done. Naturally, this time of year we're months backed up,” he said.

Cox's Tree Company Owner Paul Cox says with more rain in the forecast, he's not expecting things to slow down anytime soon.

“Yeah, this has been a busy season. The ground gets saturated, the roots are less able to stabilize the tree, and then when you get wind events like this and the trees go over. Unfortunately, I think with global warming and climate change, we're going to expect to see more and more of this happening," said Cox.

Experts say if you have large trees in bad shape you should be proactive in having them taken down.

"People may want to think, you know, if you have large trees and you're worried about them, just deal with them proactively,” Cox said.

Cox suggests that if you do have a large tree down to not remove it yourself. He says that you can check the roots and base of your tree to see if there is any decay.