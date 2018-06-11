Crews Busy Clearing Storm Damage in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Crews Busy Clearing Storm Damage in Charlottesville, Albemarle CountyPosted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 05:58 PM
Crews cleaning up storm damage
Crews cleaning up storm damage
Crews cleaning up storm damage
Crews cleaning up storm damage
Crews Busy Clearing Storm Damage in Charlottesville, Albemarle CountyMore>>
Reported by Annie Schroeder
Reported by Annie Schroeder
Annie joined the NBC29 team as a reporter in June 2018. She received a degree in media studies from Radford University. You can email her story ideas at aschroeder@nbc29.com or follow her on Twitter - @AnnieNBC29.Full Story
Annie joined the NBC29 team as a reporter in June 2018. She received a degree in media studies from Radford University. You can email her story ideas at aschroeder@nbc29.com or follow her on Twitter - @AnnieNBC29.Full Story