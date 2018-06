Federal Judge Hearing Lawsuit Against Fluvanna County Prison

Trial and testimony is underway in a lawsuit against the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women (FCCW).

The bench trial in Charlottesville’s federal courthouse, which began Monday, June 11, is scheduled to last all week.

Attorneys with the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) are representing women who all claim FCCW failed to provide proper health care to inmates.

In court documents, more than two dozen current and former inmates describe delayed surgeries, denied access to specialists, no pain management, and lack of medications. Inmates claim they have been denied access to medical specialists and have had surgeries rescheduled without explanation.

LAJC claims the deaths of three inmates over the last year could have been prevented if the prison had followed a court order in 2016 to do a complete makeover of its healthcare system.

The court heard testimony Monday from a doctor who commented on how medical procedures are requested at FCCW.

Another witness, who is a current inmate, told the judge how the prison repeatedly denied her request for a colonoscopy for years. She now has stage 4 cancer, meaning that it has spread, dramatically decreasing her chances of survival.

The Legal Aid Justice Center is asking on behalf of the women that the judge hold the state in contempt, to enforce the settlement agreement reached in 2016, and to modify that agreement in very specific ways to ensure better care for the women at the prison.