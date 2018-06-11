Belmont Homeowners Express Concern over Proposed Mixed-Use Complex

People living in Charlottesville's Belmont neighborhood say they are worried about a proposed mixed-use apartment complex causing potential traffic headaches.

The project would add 138 apartments, along with office and retail space.

It would be on the 1000 block of Carlton Avenue, just a couple of blocks from Carlton Views - a city-funded affordable housing project.

People living nearby say Belmont is already crowded and parking may become impossible to find.

"I don't drive now,” says Shirley Shotwell, who lives in Belmont. “My son comes and takes me to the store and we have to have somewhere to unload groceries. We can't go to the end of the street ’cause I can't hardly walk."

Riverbend Development is in charge of the project, which has not yet been approved by Charlottesville City Council.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The Belmont-Carlton Neighborhood Association will be discussing the project on Monday, June 11, at 7 p.m. at the Belmont Arts Collaborative on Carlton Avenue.