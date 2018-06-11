City Hall: New CPD Chief Brackney Not Required to Sign Contract

RaShall Brackney is set to start as the new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department next week, but some are asking whether she signed a contract yet.

According to City Hall, the new police chief is not required to sign a contract.

If the Office of City Manager chooses to have one for Brackney, then she can sign it any time before she starts on June 18.

The city says if it does put Brackney under contract, then that would become public record.