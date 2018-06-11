UVA Politics Professor Hopes for More Meetings Between U.S., North Korea

The White House says talks with North Korea are moving more quickly than expected ahead of President Trump's summit with Kim Jong-un.

One political expert at the University of Virginia says this could improve relations between North Korea and the United States, and this could be a turning point in the relationship between the two countries.

"I think a success for this meeting would be if this is not the last meeting,” says Todd Sechser, a politics professor at UVA. “I don't expect any grand bargain, I don't expect the North Koreans to magically up their nuclear arsenal as a concession, but I do hope that this will be the first of many meetings that could lead to an improvement in relations with North Korea."

President Trump says he'll know within the first minute of the meeting whether something good will come out of it.

NBC Nightly News will be airing live reports from Singapore as the two leaders meet on Monday, June 11.