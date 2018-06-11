UVA Politics Professor Hopes for More Meetings Between U.S., North Korea

UVA Politics Professor Hopes for More Meetings Between U.S., North KoreaPosted: Updated:
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will meet at 9 p.m. EST
Kim Jong-un
UVA Politics Professor Hopes for More Meetings Between U.S., North KoreaMore>>
Reported by Annie Schroeder
Reported by Annie Schroeder
Annie joined the NBC29 team as a reporter in June 2018. She received a degree in media studies from Radford University. You can email her story ideas at aschroeder@nbc29.com or follow her on Twitter - @AnnieNBC29.Full Story
Annie joined the NBC29 team as a reporter in June 2018. She received a degree in media studies from Radford University. You can email her story ideas at aschroeder@nbc29.com or follow her on Twitter - @AnnieNBC29.Full Story