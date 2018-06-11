FBI Requests Assistance in Identifying Individual in Connection to Robberies

Federal Bureau of Investigation Press Release:

Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, requests the public’s assistance in identifying the individual believed responsible for two armed robberies. On April 18, 2018 Park Sterling Bank (now known as South State Bank) located in the 7100 block of Three Chopt Road in Richmond, Virginia was robbed. On June 6, 2018, the same bank was robbed again, and investigators believe the same individual is responsible.

During the course of both robberies, the subject brandished a firearm while demanding money from the victim tellers. The subject is described as a black male, 5’8” to 6’0”, approximately 180 to 200 pounds, 30 to 40 years of age with dark eyes.

During the June 6, 2018 robbery the subject was wearing primarily light-coloring clothing.

During the April 18, 2018 robbery the subject was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a (construction style) yellow-reflective full body suit with a hood, black sneakers and black gloves.

Wanted posters for the June 6, 2018 robbery of South State Bank and the April 18, 2018 robbery of the Park Sterling Bank have been posted on the FBI’s website.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this crime, or others, may contact investigators of the Richmond FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804/261-1044.