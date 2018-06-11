Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Promoting 50 Mile Fitness Challenge

Release from the City of Harrisonburg:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is inviting all residents to participate in the 50 mile fitness challenge that kicks off this month.

This summer, staff with the Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to put their fitness goals to the test! A self-guided 50-mile challenge has been issued to participants of all fitness levels to kick-start your summertime activity.

The program begins on June 17 and runs through August 12. Staff has selected a variety of physical activities and opportunities for participants to log “miles.” Staff will be available to offer ideas for weekly fitness activities, assistance in tracking fitness activity, and overall encouragement.

To kick off the challenge, a party will be held on Thursday, June 14 at the Community Activities Center, 305 S. Dogwood Drive, from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Those interested in participating must register by Sunday, July 15 and participation is free! Additional information and registration can be found at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov/50-mile-fitness-challenge.

All challenge-friendly activities are noted in the Parks and Recreation’s activity guide with a “50MC” symbol.