Augusta County Sheriff's Office Looking into Vehicle Break-In

Corey Carroll
Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Waynesboro man in connection with a vehicle break-in that was reported June 3rd, 2018, in the 1600 block of Rockfish Rd.
Corey A. Carroll
- W/M
- 20 years old
- 5’8”
- 119 lbs
- Bro hair/Bro Eyes
Carroll is suspected of entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing a .40 caliber handgun and holster. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office currently holds two arrests warrants for him:
- Grand Larceny (felony)
- Entering a vehicle (misdemeanor)
If anyone has any information about Carroll’s current whereabouts, or the referenced investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.