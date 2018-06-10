Quantcast

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Looking into Vehicle Break-In

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Waynesboro man in connection with a vehicle break-in that was reported June 3rd, 2018, in the 1600 block of Rockfish Rd.

  • W/M
  • 20 years old
  • 5’8”
  • 119 lbs
  • Bro hair/Bro Eyes

Carroll is suspected of entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing a .40 caliber handgun and holster. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office currently holds two arrests warrants for him:

  • Grand Larceny (felony)
  • Entering a vehicle (misdemeanor)

If anyone has any information about Carroll’s current whereabouts, or the referenced investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.