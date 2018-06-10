Augusta County Sheriff's Office Looking into Vehicle Break-In

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Waynesboro man in connection with a vehicle break-in that was reported June 3rd, 2018, in the 1600 block of Rockfish Rd.

Corey A. Carroll

W/M

20 years old

5’8”

119 lbs

Bro hair/Bro Eyes

Carroll is suspected of entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing a .40 caliber handgun and holster. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office currently holds two arrests warrants for him:

Grand Larceny (felony)

Entering a vehicle (misdemeanor)

If anyone has any information about Carroll’s current whereabouts, or the referenced investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.