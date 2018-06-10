Monthly Fluvanna County Street Festival Gives Back to the Community

One of the dogs looking for a home at Second Sundays

A street festival held Saturday helped teach people living in Fluvanna County about their history.

The Fluvanna Historical Society kicked off its second year of Second Sundays with tours of the Old Stone Jail and the Historic Fluvanna County Courthouse.

This month's theme was genealogy, and the historical society had experts on site to help people explore their ancestry.

“It’s a great place to bring your family. Bring a picnic lunch, we have a beautiful park,” The director of Fluvanna Historical Society, Tricia Johnson said. "We have live music and we have wonderful local artisan craftspeople that you can get any kind of gift you're thinking of here and learn more about your local history. It’s a really fun family event."

This event is held on the second Sunday of every month through October.

All proceeds go to Fluvanna animal shelters, such as Caring for Creatures and Peaceful Passing Senior Animal Rescue. In addition to the financial support, the street festival gives shelters an opportunity to show off their adoptable pets.