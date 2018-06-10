Flood Waters Destroy Family Home in Ivy Area

The family needs to find a place to live by the end of the week

The house was destroyed by the recent floods

An Albemarle County family is without a home after flood waters ripped through their Ivy-area house back on Wednesday, May 30.

"Wow, what a mess," says Brian Barbour, who lived in the home.

Brian is reliving a nightmare now, nearly two weeks after the night of the torrential downpour.

"That's where our front yard is, that's where it all started and it caved in," says Brian.

On May 30, flood waters ripped through the front of his home in the Ivy area. Those waters caused the front of the house to collapse and sent him and his four family members rushing to the basement for safety.

"Imagine having water running everywhere, it's dark, you hear the house kind of moving and the only way you can get out is through over the counters and stuff," says Brian.

Barbour’s father, Harold, owns the Morgantown Road home.

"It's terrible, it's a mess," says Harold.

Harold drove a school bus for Albemarle County for more than 40 years, and has been a mail carrier for the last 40 years.

"I've had, like, different random people come up to me saying, ‘are you Harold's granddaughter?’ And I said yes, ‘well tell him he used to drive my child to school and tell him that we miss him and we love him so much,” says Kiara Barbour, Harold’s granddaughter.

“I just don't believe it happened like it did,” says Harold.

This house, which is full of memories of three generations of the Barbours, is now unsafe and unlivable.

"They said, ‘look, you can't go back in the house, it could fall over,’" says Brian.

The family has been staying in the Hyatt Hotel in Charlottesville for the last week and a half.

“We've been getting donations from a lot of family and friends and coworkers and employers and churches and the community has helped us a lot," says Brian.

But by the end of the week, they must find a new place to stay.

"It’s a lot of stress for everybody, we're not used to this so it's kind of hard for us to deal with this," says Brian.

Though the family is consumed with financial concerns, they find strength in knowing they won't be going through this alone.

"We'll all stick together and we'll all get by this," says Brian.

The Barbours are advising you to check your homeowners insurance policy and make sure you know what it covers.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them raise money.