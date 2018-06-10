Fallen Trees Disrupt Roads and Power Lines across Charlottesville

Sunday's severe weather created problems for some Charlottesville neighborhoods, as several trees fell across roads and power lines throughout the city.

The Charlottesville Fire Department removed a large tree on Hydraulic Road behind the shops at Stonefield, as well as another on Angus Road just behind a Best Buy.

The high winds caused a tree to fall down on Linda Court, just barely missed a house. This crash sparked several small fires.

"We've got tree limbs that are still stuck on the wires there that were catching fire and exploding,” Kelly Marshall, a homeowner on Linda Court, said. “And as the winds were blowing, it was sparking, going from wire to wire back and forth."

One family on Linda Court was unable to go back inside their home because of the fallen tree.

The storm knocked out power for more than 8,000 Dominion Energy customers.