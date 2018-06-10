Crews Respond to Man Falling From Wheelchair into Creek Near Barracks Rd.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, Charlottesville police and rescue crews removed a man’s body from the small creek beside Cedars Healthcare Center on Cedars Court.

Police and rescue crews got a call for a person who potentially fell out of a wheelchair and into the creek. Once on scene, crews found a wheelchair on the side of the bank and several minutes later a man was removed from the water 200 yards upstream from where the wheelchair was found.

"The subject was located eight minutes after five, and found to be in cardiac arrest,” says Andrew Baxter, the Charlottesville fire chief. “He was transported by Charlottesville Rescue to UVA Health System to the emergency department in critical condition."

He was pronounced dead at the University of Virginia Medical Center around 6 p.m.

According to the Associated Press, Fred Stratmann, a spokesman for the Ohio-based CommuniCare Family of Companies, says the man was a resident at Cedars Healthcare Center. He says the man had signed himself out of the facility on multiple leaves of absence without incident.

Stratmann says the facility will conduct an internal analysis to see if anything could have prevented the man's death.

The release of the man's name and age is pending notification of his family.