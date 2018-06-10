Orange County Crews Respond to Fire at Bed and Breakfast

Orange Volunteer Fire Company Press Release:

Town of Orange – The Orange Volunteer Fire Company responded last night to a fire at 236 Caroline Street. The Bed & Breakfast dates back to 1860 and was renovated in 2003 as a luxury inn and popular wedding venue.

The Orange Fire Company and three other local fire companies were notified of the fire at approximately 22:45 hours. The first two arriving units, Chief 23 and Engine 23 with a crew of 5, marked on scene within 2 minutes at 22:47 hours with a three story Bed & Breakfast and a working fire on the first floor.

Those units that first arrived, confirmed all occupants had evacuated the structure safely and without injury and commenced an aggressive interior fire attack on both the first and second floor. Chief 23, of the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, maintained on scene command and requested additional resources from two other fire companies in Orange County. A total of 6 agencies from Orange and Culpeper Counties remained on scene for an extended period of time to ensure fire control.

The Bed and Breakfast did have working smoking detectors that alerted the occupants inside at the time of the fire. The property also had a residential sprinkler system on site that did not appear to function during the time of the fire. This remains part of the investigation. A total of 30 people were on site for a wedding ceremony and were evacuated to a separate local hotel for shelter. Although the investigation remains in progress, it is believed the fire resulted from a lightning strike in the vicinity of the Bed & Breakfast.

No damage estimates are available at this point and the investigation is being handled by the County of Orange Fire & EMS. The Orange Volunteer Fire Company reminds you to check your smoke detectors twice per year and replace any detector older than 10 years.