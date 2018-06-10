Common House Holds Paddle to the Pool Event

Common House Holds Paddle to the Pool EventPosted: Updated:
This was the first day the group has been able to get out on the water
The event was held by Common House
Common House Holds Paddle to the Pool EventMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story