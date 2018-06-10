Common House Holds Paddle to the Pool Event

This was the first day the group has been able to get out on the water

People were out on the Rivanna River on Sunday, June 10, enjoying the sunshine before the rain hit.

Common House held its Paddle to the Pool event Sunday morning to give its members a chance to explore something different and enjoy the outdoors.

This was the first day the group was able to get on the river because of the recent number of rain storms.

The group was on the river for a few hours until they reached the Clifton Inn.

“So the goal is to have a variety of programs for our members, and this program in particular is interesting because it highlights our summer partnerships with Rivanna River Company and the Clifton,” says Virginia Nelson, the director of programming for Common House.

This was the first of a number of events Common House plans to host throughout the summer.