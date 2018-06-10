Virginia Department of Veterans Services Will Hold a Military Records Workshop

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services Press Release:

(Richmond, Va.) Would you like to learn more about your ancestors that served in the military? The Virginia War Memorial is hosting a Military Records Workshop, Saturday, June 16, that can help get the information you need for your genealogical research.

The workshop will be held in the Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center from 9:30 a.m.-12 noon. It is free to the public but as space is limited, registration is required.

According to Kyndall Drumheller, Virginia War Memorial Research and Policy Manager, the Military Records Workshop will focus on men and women who served in the Revolutionary War, Civil War and World War II. The program will be presented by Ms. Drumheller and Brent Morgan of the Genealogical Research Institute of Virginia.

“We will be discussing the use of the Internet and primary documents to show participants how to begin their quest for more information about the military service of their relatives,” Drumheller said. “Participants should bring along any family histories, charts and other pertinent documents that could help in their research.”

For more information or to register, go to www.vawarmemorial.org/event/military-records-workshop. If you have additional questions, you may contact Kyndall Drumheller by telephone at 804.786.2060 or email at Kyndall.drumheller@dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The Virginia War Memorial’s mission is Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who served in our military forces. The Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. For more information and directions, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.org/virginia-war-memorial