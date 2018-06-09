Flash Seminars Held for UVA Class of 1993 Reunion

Members of University of Virginia class of 1993 are in town this weekend for their 25th reunion. UVA’s Lifetime Learning Program and the Office of Engagement held flash seminars to mark the occasion.

Each 20 minute seminar allowed alumni to get a glimpse of what's going at UVA in terms of research and different ideas. Reunion members heard from faculty and hear about their areas of knowledge.

“For us it's a lot of fun to see students whom we haven't seen in several years and it's almost like they're back in class once again,” said Paul Freedman, an associate professor at UVA.

The lectures included topics ranging from micro-aggressions to Twitter politics, just to name a few.