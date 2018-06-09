Historic Farms Annual Celebration Teaches Children about Agriculture

Grace Church in Keswick and several other historic farms were open to the public Saturday for the Historic Farm Tour and Country Fair. The event gave visitors a look into farm life in Albemarle County.

Ann Young, Grace Church’s chair, said, "We have these beautiful historic farms in Keswick, so it gives us the opportunity to have people come out and share."

Grace Church was established in 1748 and is one of the six historic farms featured in the annual event. According to Young, "Thomas Jefferson used to be a member here and was actually on the vestry here."

This event is the only sanctioned 4H show in Albemarle County. Children are encouraged to get more involved in agriculture and even have the chance to present their livestock and enter into a competition.

"They have to go into so much detail keeping records and it’s really up to them to raise their animals, finish their animals, sell the animals,” Bill Anda, an organizer of the event, said. "This really gives the kids a great sense of involvement and achievement."

While the day is all about learning and having fun, ticket sales also raise money for the church's outreach ministries, including The Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity.

In the last nine years, the Historic Farm Tour and Country Fair has raised more than $400,000 to benefit those less fortunate in Albemarle County.