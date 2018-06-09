Third Annual Ride to Fight Suicide Raises Money for Suicide Prevention

People in the Shenandoah Valley took to their motorcycles Saturday to raise money to fight suicide. About 100 riders went on a 140 mile journey for the third annual Ride to Fight Suicide fundraiser.

The ride benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention which provides aid to families affected by suicide. A portion of the proceeds will also go to Mission 22, which helps soldiers and veterans that may have mental health challenges.

“I think it's just a important to know that mental health isn't just for a certain subgroup of people, it's for everybody. We all need to be mindful about our mental health and one of the important things we're trying to do is stop stigma surrounding mental health,” said Brooke Anderson of the Virginia Board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Organizers say they're looking to raise over $10,000 from the ride this year for suicide prevention.