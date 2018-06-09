Quantcast

Fluvanna County Flying Club Hosts Car Show Fundraiser for Animal Rescue

Antique vehicles on display Antique vehicles on display
Attendees admiring the model planes Attendees admiring the model planes
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Saturday morning, hundreds of people came out to Fluvanna County to enjoy a car show and support a good cause.

The Third Annual Wings and Wheels 4 Paws fundraiser featured model aviation demonstrations, a car show with prizes and a large raffle.

The event was put on by members of the Fluvanna County Radio Control Flying Club. All proceeds from ticket sales were donated to the four animal rescue shelters in Fluvanna County.

“We operate in the county on county property at no charge so it’s a way for this club to give back something to the county that we operate in,” the president of Fluvanna County Radio Control Flying Club said. "And so doing a fundraiser that benefits animal rescues in this case in the county is a wonderful thing for us to do."

The event organizers believe that they will exceed last year's financial goal of $5,000, based on the event’s successful turn out.

