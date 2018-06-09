Quantcast

Albemarle Boys Soccer, WAHS Girls Soccer, WAHS Boys Tennis & Riverheads Baseball Win State Championships

BOYS SOCCER
Class 5 State Championship
Albemarle 3, Deep Run 3     Albemarle WINS 3-0 in penalty kicks

GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3 State Championship
Western Albemarle 3, Brentsville District 0

BOYS TENNIS
Class 3 State Championship
Western Albemarle 5, York 0

BASEBALL
Class 1 State Championship
Riverheads 13, Honaker 1