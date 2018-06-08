People March in Opposition to Guilty Verdict for Corey Long

People are taking to the streets following a guilty verdict for a man involved in the counterprotest demonstration during the Unite the Right rally last August.

On Friday, June 8, a judge handed down a guilty verdict for disorderly conduct to Corey Long, who claims he was acting in self-defense on August 12 when he ignited an aerosol can to push Unite the Right rally participants away from him.

The commonwealth said Long's action was dangerous to enough people to find him guilty of the charge. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail, but he will only have to serve 20. He was also given two years of good behavior and 100 hours of community service.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, a group of about 20-25 people marched along the Downtown Mall and by the Market Street Parking Garage in opposition to that decision. Participants chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Corey Long did nothing wrong."

"People are still angry about what happened with Corey Long, and that goes back some time," says Jeff Fogel, a Charlottesville attorney. "That goes back to his arrest, the decision to prosecute him, and the guilty finding today. So people are not satisfied with that, and that's why they're out here tonight to tell the community this struggle, even for him, is not over."

Police confirm multiple arrests were made because people were blocking the streets. An official tally of arrests has not yet been released.