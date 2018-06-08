Virginia Health Departments Ease Accessibility to Vital Records

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is making it easier for people to access vital records.

All health departments in the commonwealth are expanding services to now offer birth, marriage, and divorce certificates.

People will no longer have to drive to Richmond, mail in a request, or wait in long lines to receive those important documents. Prior to this expansion in service, health departments only provided death certificates.

This expanded service of offering vital records costs $12 per copy, and the records can only be obtained for yourself or an immediate family member. Additionally, you must provide valid identification and fill out an application to receive certified copies.

The department says copies of vital records are available the same day you walk in to request them.

“We would love to see you here if you need a copy of a vital record,” says Teresa Batten, the office support supervisor at the Thomas Jefferson Health District. “We have very friendly staff here at Thomas Jefferson Health District, we have short lines, and, once again, we usually get you in and out within 10 minutes.”

The Thomas Jefferson Health District says you can download the applications from its website in advance to make the process easier when you come in.

You can obtain those vital records from all five Thomas Jefferson Health District locations in the area.

If you would like more information about this new service, click here.