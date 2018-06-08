2 Bridges in Fauquier, Albemarle Counties to Close for Repairs

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — Two secondary roads in Fauquier and Albemarle counties will close to through traffic next week so crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation crews can replace the superstructures on bridges. Both bridges will be closed to through traffic on Monday, June 11. All private driveways will remain accessible during the work.

On Route 810 (Blackwell Hollow Road) in Albemarle County, the bridge across Halls Creek is posted for an 18-ton maximum vehicle weight. The current steel beam bridge, built in 1932, will be replaced with a cast concrete superstructure. The new bridge will be several feet wider and able to accommodate all legal weight loads. During the closure motorists should use alternate routes; the bridge will reopen to traffic on Sept. 7.

In Fauquier County the bridge on Route 715 (Atoka Road) across Cromwell’s Run will close while a VDOT bridge crew replaces the current steel beam, timber deck bridge, built in 1974, with a cast concrete structure. The new bridge will be slightly wider and able to handle all legal weight vehicles. During the closure, which will last until July 13, motorists should use alternate routes.

