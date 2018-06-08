Quantcast

Friday's High School State Semifinal Scores & Highlights

The WAHS girls soccer team will defend its state championship against Brentsville District on Saturday at 2:40 at Roanoke College
The Western boys soccer team lost on a last-minute goal in the state semifinals
The Albemarle boys soccer team will take on Deep Run at 12:30 PM on Saturday
Fluvanna lost 8-2 against Abingdon in the state semifinals.

BOYS SOCCER
Class 5 Semifinals
Albemarle 4, Briar Woods 1

Class 3 Semifinals
Cave Spring 1, Western Albemarle 0

Class 2 Semifinals
George Mason 2, R.E. Lee 0

Class 1 Semifinals
Rappahannock 4, Riverheads 2

GIRLS Soccer
Class 5 Semifinals
Briar Woods 2, Albemarle 0

Class 3 Semifinals
Western Albemarle 5, Hidden Valley 0

BASEBALL
Class 3 Semifinals
Abingdon 8, Fluvanna County 2

Class 1 Semifinals
Riverheads 7, Northumberland 1

SOFTBALL
Class 1 Semifinals
Rappahannock 3, Riverheads 0