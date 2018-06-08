Friday's High School State Semifinal Scores & Highlights

Friday's High School State Semifinal Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
The WAHS girls soccer team will defend its state championship against Brentsville District on Saturday at 2:40 at Roanoke College
The Western boys soccer team lost on a last-minute goal in the state semifinals
The Albemarle boys soccer team will take on Deep Run at 12:30 PM on Saturday
Fluvanna lost 8-2 against Abingdon in the state semifinals.
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Reported by Mike Shiers
