Charlottesville YMCA Celebrates $35,000 Grant from Wells Fargo

Some of the children got the chance to hold the check.

The Piedmont Family YMCA Child Care Center will continue to subsidize child care costs thanks to a $35,000 grant. Members of the Wells Fargo team presented the check to YMCA staff Friday.

Wells Fargo Region Bank President Ravi Chandra said, "It feels great that we were able to be a part of this and being able to support a program that does so much good for these young kids and their families."

The grant will allow the center to stay in its Jefferson School location, which is easily accessible by public transportation and within walking distance from several neighborhoods.

Piedmont Family YMCA CEO Jessica Maslaney says the grant will also be used for scholarships. "What we'll be able to do with this is offer scholarships for low income families and families that need childcare the most."

Chandra says Wells Fargo hopes to continue to support the child care center in the future.

