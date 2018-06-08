Boys and Girls Club Offers Lunch to Kids During Summer Months

As the school year comes to a close, many students in Albemarle County and Charlottesville are now losing a meal.

Kids who usually receive a free or reduced price lunch at their school are going to have to look to other options.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia is picking up where the school systems left off - by providing free lunches for school-aged kids.

“The food program is a win-win for everyone," says James Pierce, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia.

The organization is stepping in and serving up a lunch and snack for the students who rely on the school system's free and reduced price lunch program.

Thanks to the Department of Agriculture and the Virginia Department of Education, the club has been able to feed hungry kids for several years.

“They're not at school, and school is probably the main provider of meals on a daily basis,” says Javier Figueroa-Ray, the head chef of Pearl Island Catering. “So coming here, having a good meal, having a good time - it's just a great service for the community."

The Boys and Girls Club is using Pearl Island Catering for the second summer in a row, and it’s serving kids of ages six to 18.

“We try to balance the grains and the protein and also make it kind of interesting,” says Figueroa-Ray. “We have some burritos with some really healthy stuff inside, quesadillas."

On Friday, June 8, members of the Boys and Girls Club prepped their staff for the herd of kids who will start the program on Monday.

“We're ready, and we've got 120 staff this summer who are ready to see almost 850 kids every single day," says Pierce.

The Boys and Girls Club on Cherry Avenue provides free meals to those who enroll in summer camp.

For anyone not interested in the camp program but who still needs a meal option, the group's other facilities do provide lunch and a snack.