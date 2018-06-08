UVA Study Shows Spike in Retirees in Rural Virginia Areas

Recent research shows the commonwealth is becoming a retirement hot spot.

A study by the University of Virginia shows retirement growth in more rural parts of the state is up 113 percent since 2010.

The researcher, Hamilton Lombard, describes these growing retirement communities as rural areas with recreational opportunities, and many counties in central Virginia fit that description.

“A lot of people are familiar with retirees moving to sunny places like Florida, Arizona,” says Lombard. "I think what a lot of people don't realize is that there are a lot of other areas in the South, particularly coastal or mountain areas that attract retirees. In Virginia, almost any county outside the major cities with recreation activities attract retirees.”

Lombard attributes the spike in retirement to baby boomers moving out of Northern Virginia.

He says he only expects this trend to continue as more and more people retire.