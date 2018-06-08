Va. Taking Part in Traffic Safety Initiative over Weekend of June 9

File Image: Virginia State Police vehicle CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Traffic officials are warning drivers to watch their speed on the highways and byways over the weekend of June 9.
Virginia and eight other states will be taking part in Operation Border to Border, starting at midnight Friday.
This is a coordinated traffic safety enforcement initiative on heavily traveled, non-interstate roads up and down the East Coast and through West Virginia.
It specifically targets Route 15 this year, which winds through a large swath of the NBC29 viewing area.