Criminal Charges in Crozet Train Crash

Scene of a fatal crash between an Amtrak train and garbage truck in Crozet (FILE IMAGE)

An Albemarle County grand jury has handed down criminal charges against one of the men connected to a fatal crash involving a garbage truck and an Amtrak train.

Thirty-one-year-old Dana William Naylor Jr. is indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter and maiming while driving under the influence.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Sachem Foley of Louisa was killed Wednesday, January 31, when the chartered train collided with a Time Disposal garbage truck at the Lanetown Road crossing.

Naylor, the driver, and another man, Dennis Eddy, were also both injured in the crash.

According to the indictment, Eddy has suffered permanent physical injuries.

The chartered train was carrying GOP legislators, staff, and security from Washington D.C., to an annual retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Officials have said the Amtrak train was going 61 miles-per-hour in a 60 mph zone. Additionally, the control box for the train crossing was destroyed in the crash. Investigators were looking into if the railroad-crossing arms were down at the time of the incident.

06/08/2018 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

On June 4, 2018, the Albemarle County grand jury returned two indictments arising out of the January 31, 2017 Amtrak train collision in Crozet, Virginia.

The collision occurred after a trash collection truck, driven by 31-year-old Dana William Naylor Jr. and an Amtrak passenger train. As a result of the collision, a passenger in the truck, Christopher Foley, died.

A second passenger in the truck sustained serious injuries.

The grand jury returned two indictments against Naylor: one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-36, and one count of DUI Maiming in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-51.4

Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's office at 434-972-4072.