VDOT Seeking Public Input from Staunton District on I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation are developing a plan to study the entire length of the Interstate 81 corridor in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

As directed in Senate Bill 971 (now 2018 Acts of Assembly Chapter 743), the study team will identify targeted improvement along I-81 and potential revenue sources that could be dedicated to improvements. SB 971 was introduced by Senators Mark Obenshain and Bill Carrico, and supported by Delegate Steve Landes with budget language in the House of Delegates budget bill.

Feedback provided by members of communities, industries and other stakeholders will be considered as team members study the corridor throughout the summer and prepare a draft plan report in the fall. The team and the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) plan to report findings to the General Assembly in December, prior to the opening of Session in January 2019.

The public is invited to attend the first of a series of meetings planned and provide input to the study team as work progresses. The purpose of this first series of meetings is to gather public input on safety and congestion concerns on I-81 in Virginia.

The public meetings will be held from 4-7 p.m. on the below-listed dates at the noted locations. Presentations will be held at the beginning of each meeting at 4 p.m. followed by an open house through 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 Bristol District Southwest Higher Education Center One Partnership Cir Abingdon, VA 24210 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 Staunton District (north) Strasburg High School 250 Ram Drive Strasburg, VA 22657 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 Staunton District (south) Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Center for Continuing Education One College Lane Weyers Cave, VA 24486 Thursday, June 14, 2018 Salem District Holiday Inn Valley View 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke, VA 24017

Comments will be accepted at the meeting or by contacting Ben Mannell, study manager, at VA81CorridorPlan@OIPI.Virginia.gov or by mail to 1401 E. Broad St., Richmond, Virginia 23219, or by phone at 804-786-2971. The first comment period will end July 31, 2018. Additional comment opportunities will be available throughout the study.

For more information about the study, or to view meeting materials, visit http://www.VA81Corridor.org. For additional information about the CTB, visit http://www.CTB.Virginia.gov/.