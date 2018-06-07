Thursday's Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

Patrick McColl had two RBI and two runs scored

Nicholas Roth did not allow a hit in five shutout innings

Tom Sox pitchers allowed just two hits, and Charlottesville beat Strasburg 6-0 on Thursday night at Cville Weekly Ballpark.

Nicholas Roth earned the win after striking out five batters in five no-hit innings.

Patrick McColl went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored at the plate.

The Sox will host Waynesboro on Friday at seven o'clock.

Waynesboro won 7-5 at home against Purcellville on Thursday.

Tyler Trovinger went 3-for-5 with three RBI for the Generals.

Staunton won 12-5 at home against Woodstock.

Trey Jacobs had four hits and three RBI for the Braves.