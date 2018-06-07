Quantcast

Valley Mission Accepting Applications for Neighborhood Market

Edited by Emmy Freedman
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The Valley Mission in Staunton is putting out a call to all vendors, collectors, curators, and anyone else who has something top-notch to sell.

It's all for the mission's first ever neighborhood market, which will feature juried vendors of vintage, handmade, and re-purposed goods.

Applications are being accepted right now.

The market will be held in the parking lot of 1600 West Beverley Street in Staunton on Saturday, June 23.

Registration fees will benefit the Valley Mission.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

