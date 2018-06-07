Valley Mission Accepting Applications for Neighborhood Market

The Valley Mission in Staunton is putting out a call to all vendors, collectors, curators, and anyone else who has something top-notch to sell.

It's all for the mission's first ever neighborhood market, which will feature juried vendors of vintage, handmade, and re-purposed goods.

Applications are being accepted right now.

The market will be held in the parking lot of 1600 West Beverley Street in Staunton on Saturday, June 23.

Registration fees will benefit the Valley Mission.