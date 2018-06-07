Albemarle County Police Identify Victims of Flooding

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department has confirmed the identities of the two people who died as a result of last week’s flooding.

The couple, Robert Gilges, 82, and Carroll Gilges, 79, of Albemarle County, was on their way home on May 30, 2018, when they got caught in a flash flood in the 900 block of Old Ballard Road.

Mr. and Mrs. Gilges, along with their vehicle, were swept off the roadway into Ivy Creek during the flooding.

Family members contacted police later that night after discovering the couple had not made it home. Search and rescue operations were immediately initiated in an attempt to locate the two.

Tragically, the bodies of Robert and Carroll Gilges were recovered along Ivy Creek on May 31st and June 5th, 2018, respectively, by search and rescue personnel.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia determined the cause of death for both to be accidental drowning.

Statement from Peggy, Emily, and Ellen Gilges:

We are devastated by the loss of our parents, Bob and Carroll Gilges.

On Wednesday evening, May 30th, there was flash flooding in Albemarle County, VA where they live. They were on their way home from a family dinner, when they and their car were swept away in the floodwaters.

Details are difficult for us to talk about, but in short, Emergency Responders found our father’s body on Thursday. A methodical search and recovery has been conducted over the past week and on Tuesday of this week our mother was also found.

We would very much like to thank Detective Chuck Marshall and the Albemarle County Police Department, the Albemarle County Fire Rescue Department, Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, and the brave, dedicated search and rescue teams who came from near and far to conduct a meticulous search under the most challenging possible conditions.

Plans for a service will be made at a later date.

Peggy Gilges, Emily Gilges Watson, Ellen Gilges Pressley