AHS and WAHS Boys & Girls Soccer Teams All Playing in State Semifinals

The boys and girls soccer teams at both Albemarle High School and Western Albemarle will play in the VHSL state semifinals on Friday.

All four teams are two wins away from a state title.

The Western Albemarle boys were out practicing on Thursday morning.

The Warriors have a record of 16-4 this season, and will play Cave Spring at 10 AM on Friday in Roanoke.

Western Albemarle won the state title two years ago.

This year's squad has five senior captains, and has won with balanced scoring.

Warriors' senior Alex Moreno says, "We have a team that is made up of a lot of good individuals. Essentially we came together during the middle of the season after a couple hard losses and then we kind of decided our identity was going to be we're going to be scrappy, we're going to be defensive, and we're going to play for each other."

Senior Wilson Brown adds, "Anyone can score on this team and that's why its so dangerous. We play good soccer. Sometimes it's the last piece of the puzzle getting that goal, but we seem to always have someone step up and do it."

The Western Albemarle girls soccer team plays Hidden Valley in the Class 3 state semifinals on Friday.

That game will start about noon, right after the Warrior boys game, on the same field in Roanoke.

Western has a record of 17-2 this season.

The Warriors have only given up three goals all season, and the defending state champs are in the state semis for the third time in the last four years.

Senior centerback Shannon Moore says, "It's super exciting. Last year was such a fun ride, so I'm really excited to get back out there and see what we can do this year."

"It feels amazing," says junior centerback Julia Berg. "It felt really great last year, so we're bringing a lot of the enthusiasm and the same motivation that we had last year, and we're carrying it the same way."

Senior center mid Jane Romness says, "We have a lot of confidence from last year. We have to respect all the teams, but also fear none of them. We're just going to take every team as a new team, and try our hardest."

The Albemarle High School boys soccer team will play Briar Woods on Friday in the Class 5 state playoffs for the 4th straight year.

That semifinal game will be at 4 o'clock in Glen Allen.

Briar Woods knocked Albemarle out of the playoffs last season.

This year, the Patriots are undefeated at 18-0-1.

Albemarle has a potent offense, led by Daniel Starr with 30 goals, and Brandon Mahon with 24.

Mahon says, "We have a lot of talent and it was just piecing it together more so than some other years. We just worked together, continued from last year, just got better each and every day and it got us pretty far and hopefully it will take us the rest of the way."

Senior Andrew Weber says, "Really dangerous, especially Brandon, Daniel and I are all on the same club team as well so we all really know how each other work and Wesley Cheuk also joined our team midway through the season as well. Us four up there, we can do a lot of damage."

The defending state champion Albemarle High School girls soccer team will also face Briar Woods in the state semifinals.

The Patriots are coming off a 2-0 win over Potomac Falls, and are in the state semis for the third straight year.

Head coach Amy Sherrill says, "This experience is huge for us. Three years in a row. One loss, one win in the state semi's, and so now, we'll be ready to go."

AHS will play on Friday at noon in Glen Allen.