Greene County Sheriff's Office Arrests 4 in Connection to Abduction

Greene County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Tuesday 6/5/18 Deputies responded to the Stanardsville area for a report of abduction with an assault. Through the course of the investigation four individuals were charged with multiple felonies.

Davontae Marquis Smith of Manassas age 25 was charged with the following felonies:

Abduction by force

Robbery

Malicious Wounding by mob

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Kenny Mccullagh Jr. of Barboursville age 30 was charged with the following felonies:

Abduction by force

Robbery

Casey Nicole Rutherford of Stanardsville age 26 was charged with the following felonies:

Abduction by force, 2 counts

Malicious wounding by mob

Karlee Lynn Samuels of Stanardsville age 29 was charged with the following felonies:

Abduction by force, 2 counts

Object Sexual Penetration, 2 counts

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

All four individuals are being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation and additional charges are still pending at this time.