Greene County Sheriff's Office Arrests 4 in Connection to Abduction

Greene County Sheriff's Office Press Release:
On Tuesday 6/5/18 Deputies responded to the Stanardsville area for a report of abduction with an assault. Through the course of the investigation four individuals were charged with multiple felonies.
Davontae Marquis Smith of Manassas age 25 was charged with the following felonies:
- Abduction by force
- Robbery
- Malicious Wounding by mob
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
Kenny Mccullagh Jr. of Barboursville age 30 was charged with the following felonies:
- Abduction by force
- Robbery
Casey Nicole Rutherford of Stanardsville age 26 was charged with the following felonies:
- Abduction by force, 2 counts
- Malicious wounding by mob
Karlee Lynn Samuels of Stanardsville age 29 was charged with the following felonies:
- Abduction by force, 2 counts
- Object Sexual Penetration, 2 counts
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
All four individuals are being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
This is still an ongoing investigation and additional charges are still pending at this time.